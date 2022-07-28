Mangaluru International Airport goes beyond limits to provide a bullet-resistant vehicle to the aviation security group of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on duty at premises. Authorities at Mangaluru airport procured the vehicle after the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) directed airport operators to equip the quick reaction team of CISF's aviation security group with such vehicles.

#MangaluruAirport goes above and beyond by providing a bullet-resistant vehicle to @CISFHQrs Aviation Security Group on #KargilVijayDiwas. By acting as a first responder, the car will operate as a psychological deterrent during any security emergencies. #GatewayToGoodness pic.twitter.com/uvKWzmniLV July 27, 2022

A press statement on Thursday (July 28) read that the airport is the country's first non-hypersensitive airport to procure the bullet-proof vehicle for the aviation security personnel. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) normally deploys bullet-resistant vehicles at the 'hypersensitive' Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad airports.

The bullet-proof vehicle, mounted with a light machine gun, will be a major boost to the personnel guarding the airport. It will improve the confidence of the aviation security group personnel and increase their operational effectiveness, the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)