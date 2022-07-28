NewsAviation
AVIATION

Mangaluru airport becomes India’s first non-hypersensitive airport to get bullet-proof vehicle for CISF on duty

Mangaluru International Airport becomes India’s first non-hypersensitive airport to provide a bullet-resistant vehicle to the aviation security group of CISF on duty, reports PTI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 04:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Mangaluru airport provides bullet-proof vehicle to CISF
  • The airport is the country's first non-hypersensitive airport
  • This will improve the confidence of the aviation security group personnel

Trending Photos

Mangaluru airport becomes India’s first non-hypersensitive airport to get bullet-proof vehicle for CISF on duty

Mangaluru International Airport goes beyond limits to provide a bullet-resistant vehicle to the aviation security group of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on duty at premises. Authorities at Mangaluru airport procured the vehicle after the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) directed airport operators to equip the quick reaction team of CISF's aviation security group with such vehicles.

A press statement on Thursday (July 28) read that the airport is the country's first non-hypersensitive airport to procure the bullet-proof vehicle for the aviation security personnel. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) normally deploys bullet-resistant vehicles at the 'hypersensitive' Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad airports.

Also read: 'All flights on time': SpiceJet after DGCA restricts operations for 2 months

The bullet-proof vehicle, mounted with a light machine gun, will be a major boost to the personnel guarding the airport. It will improve the confidence of the aviation security group personnel and increase their operational effectiveness, the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)

AviationMangaluru airportBullet-proof vehicleInternational airport

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is China planning to attack Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Zimbabwe had to introduce gold coins?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are MPs causing so much ruckus in Monsoon session?
DNA Video
DNA: Painful story of Tribal community that will leave you stunned
DNA Video
DNA: Scam of fake shopping reviews
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How the ruckus in Parliament causing damage to the country?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 27, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Disadvantages of Freebie Politics in India
DNA Video
DNA: What is the National Herald case all about?
DNA Video
DNA: Those states of India which are debt-ridden