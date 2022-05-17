It's common knowledge that aircraft cost a fortune. Even the smallest aircraft cost tens of millions and go up to hundreds of millions. But even among these expensive means of transportation is the Northrop Grumman B-2 'Spirit' carrying the badge of being the world's most expensive aircraft since 1997. As per Airforce Technology, the aircraft initially had a unit cost of $737 million. However, the number increased at the time of its induction into the United States Air Force.

The B-2 stealth bomber's acquisition expenditures were $929 million in equipment, retrofitting, software support, and spare parts when it first flew in January 1989. But is this enough money to earn the title of the most expensive aircraft? Certainly, not.

When everything is taken into account, the programme cost per aircraft totals $2.13 billion. It is to be noted that even at the staggering price, 132 of these were to be produced initially. However, Congress later reduced the procurement from 132 to 21 B-2s, saving loads of money for the government.

If you have a feeling that you have seen this aircraft somewhere, then let us give a little nudge to your memory. The B2 stealth bomber has featured in many Hollywood movies to fight giants, aliens and monsters. To quote some names, the world's most expensive aircraft has made an appearance on "Independence Day," "Iron Man 2," "Rampage", and most recently in "Captain Marvel."

To help you better understand, the most expensive private jet as per Air Charter service would have been an Airbus A380, which was meant to be made for a Saudi Arabian prince. This plane would have cost more than $500 million, but it was never delivered. Currently, an Airbus A340-300 holds the title of being the most expensive private jet owned by Alisher Usmanov, an Uzbek-Russian businessman and oligarch. The aircraft costs around $350-500 million.

To understand it even better, in terms of aircraft, you are most likely to board an Airbus A350-1000 is priced at $366.5 million. Similarly, Boeing 747-8 holds the title of the manufacturer's most expensive commercial aircraft with a price of $418.4 million.

