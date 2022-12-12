Mumbai International Airport creates new RECORD, handles 1.50 lakh passengers in a single day

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has created a new record by handling 1,50,988 passengers passing through the airport on December 10, 2022. 1,11,441 domestic passengers and 39,547 international passengers, along with 892 ATMs, made up the total number of passengers mentioned above. The biggest single-day record this year was set by CSMIA on December 10, 2022, when it served 150988 passengers, shattering its previous mark. The most passengers ever recorded during the Covid era were 73,509, who travelled on February 13, 2021. However, 1,50,276 passengers were counted on December 20, 2019.

In comparison with the single-day passenger movement recorded on 21st December 2018, i.e., 1,56,329, CSMIA has achieved 97 percent of this traffic number this year. CSMIA also achieved this year, approximately 98 percent of the single-day passenger traffic of 152562, recorded on 22nd December 2017.

On the 10th of December, 2022, in the national landscape, Domestic Aviation Operations soared high, with 414,114 passengers on 2,798 flights. A total of 5,586 total flight movements and 827,429 total passengers.

In keeping with the above, Mumbai International Airports has initiated ‘Passenger Centric’ Key Initiatives to support growing passenger volumes. CSMIA has augmented its manpower resources with the inclusion of ‘Passenger Service Executives’ complemented with Infrastructural facilities to meet passenger expectations.

DigiYatra will soon be available at Terminal-2 of Mumbai International Airport Ltd (CSMIA), where the Digi Yatra biometric boarding system will be operational at identified touch points and Airlines from 08:30 am to 5:30 pm. This project is led by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Government of India. Digi Yatra aims at creating a delightful and memorable digital travel experience. It is a fully biometric-based self-boarding solution for a seamless flow from registration to boarding.