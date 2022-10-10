Mumbai’s CSMIA switches to green sources, becomes one of India’s 100 percent sustainable airports

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has entirely switched to green sources for its energy consumption needs. This has made CSMIA one of India’s 100 percent sustainable airports. Of the total 100 percent, CSMIA procures around 5 percent of the airport’s electricity requirement through its onsite solar generation and the rest 95 percent from other green sources such as hydro and wind energy. CSMIA was the first in India to launch hybrid technology which solely runs on green energy since April 2022, thus enabling a highly efficient and low carbon future for aviation. This sustainable initiative undertaken by CSMIA is part of the airport’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint which propels its journey towards ‘Net Zero’ emissions.

Ushering into a sustainable future, CSMIA witnessed a rise in natural energy procurement with 57 percent green consumption in April 2022 to a whopping 98 percent between May to July, and finally attained the 100 percent utilisation of renewable sources of energy in August 2022, said a CSMIA spokesperson.

The CSMIA’s spokesperson said that the airport is committed to continuous reduction in energy consumption and carbon footprint through various initiatives. Moreover, CSMIA initially undertook the measure of installing a 1.06MW rooftop solar power plant, which the airport eventually strengthened to 4.66 MW.

CSMIA implemented a Carbon Accounting and Management System (CAMS) based on ISO 14064-1:2018 to identify, measure & manage GreenHouse Gas (GHG) emissions. CSMIA is the first Indian airport to have participated in the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) program of Airports Council International (ACI) in 2012.

Speaking on the occasion, CSMIA`s spokesperson said, "We are extremely delighted to achieve this key milestone in our journey towards attaining a sustainable future for CSMIA. The diligent efforts of the airport in undertaking several thoughtful initiatives have paved the way to achieve this feat. As CSMIA aspires to become net-zero by 2029, this landmark event further encourages us to stay committed to our efforts in enhancing the operational efficiency of the airport while operating on fully renewable energy."

(With inputs from IANS)