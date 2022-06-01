After the deadly Tara Air plane crash on May 29 killed all 22 people onboard including an Indian family, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has introduced a new rule: ‘clear weather throughout the route to carry out a flight.’ Earlier, the pilot in command's right to decide on the feasibility of flights in case of poor weather was in existence which now is scrapped after a series of instances of accidents caused by poor visibility.

"All flights following the visual flight rules (VFR) have to follow the decision," Deputy Director-General of CAAN Devendra Lal Karna told ANI. Before the incident on May 29 of the Tara Air plane crash, the aviation regulatory authority has been issuing permits if weather conditions at the source and destination airports are okay. But, from now onwards, the en-route weather conditions will also be looked into.

As per the official, the authority would continue to depend on data provided by the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology to decide if the weather condition is okay at any place. "We will strictly oversee and implement the new flight permit rule," Karna added. With the latest round of decisions, only the airport authority from now onwards will decide on the weather of the airplane’s input on domestic flights.

"After this decision, the decision regarding the weather of the plane's route will be made only from the airport. At present, only a captain can make such a decision, and now every airport will allow flights," he said. A preliminary investigation made by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has shown that the Tara Air crash incident might have occurred due to bad weather conditions.

CAAN Director General Pradeep Adhikari told a meeting of the International Committee of the Parliament on Monday that the Tara Air plane met with the accident because of inclement weather. Preliminary investigation showed that the aircraft which should have made a right turn instead took a left turn due to the bad weather and crashed into a hillside. A total of 16 Nepali, 4 Indian and 2 German nationals were killed in the accident which took place on the steep slopes of the Himalayas.

(With inputs from ANI)

