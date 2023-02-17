Netflix Announces Documentary on Disappearance of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370

One of the biggest streaming platforms globally, Netflix, has announced a three-part documentary series exploring the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370. A trailer of the docu-drama is coming to the platform at the beginning of March 2023. The series is expected to shed light on the mysterious disappearance of flight MH370, that went missing in 2014 and till date, there's no conclusive theory on what happened to the plane carrying 239 people onboard, including 227 passengers. If you are interested in aviation and mysteries, you might want to have a look at this documentary on Netflix.

Titled "MH370: The Plane That Disappeared", the docu-series will be released on March 8, 2023, on the ninth anniversary of the plane's disappearance. The Malaysian Govt, in January 2015, declared all 239 onboard to be presumed dead after months of search operations. This made it the most mysterious and deadliest incident involving a Boeing 777 in the history of Aviation.

The minute and half long trailer for the show features images of grieving relatives and airline representatives. On the day of the disappearance, MH370 was operated by a Boeing 777-200ER registered as 9M-MRO and the 12-year-old aircraft was flown by Captain Zaharie Shah. Few theories also blame Captain Shah of sabotaging the plane intentionally, while few blame Boeing for hiding the truth.

Recently, another Netflix Documentary was released showing the two deadly crashes involving Boeing 737 Max aircraft back in 2018 and 2019, killing all passengers onboard. It's highly unlikely that the Netflix documentary will bring something new to the table, as the search of the missing plane has ended long back.