Northern Railways Announces Train Cancellations Amid Heavy Rain And Floods; Check Affected Routes
Northern Railway has announced the temporary cancellation of several trains due to heavy rains and floods affecting various stations.
Northern Railway has temporarily cancelled several trains due to heavy rains and floods affecting various stations, including Khatima-Banbasa, Shahi-Pilibhit, Shahgarh-Mala, and Bhopatpur-Pilibhit. Check out the cancelled trains below:
Lal Kuan - Bareilly City Trains
- Train No. 05328: Cancelled on 10.07.24, 12.07.24, 14.07.24, 16.07.24.
- Train No. 05327: Cancelled on 11.07.24, 13.07.24, 15.07.24.
Lal Kuan - Moradabad Trains
- Train No. 05364: Cancelled on 11.07.24, 13.07.24, 15.07.24.
- Train No. 05363: Cancelled on 12.07.24, 14.07.24, 16.07.24.
Bareilly City - Pilibhit Trains
- Train Nos. 05329/05330, 05385/05386, 05339/05340, 05311/05312: Cancelled from 10.07.24 until further notice.
Bareilly City - Tanakpur Trains
- Train Nos. 05321/05322: Cancelled from 10.07.24 until further notice.
Pilibhit - Tanakpur Trains
- Train Nos. 05391/05392, 05393/05394, 05341/05342: Cancelled from 10.07.24 until further notice.
Pilibhit - Shahjahanpur Trains
- Train Nos. 05381/05382, 05417/05418, 05395/05396: Cancelled from 10.07.24 until further notice.
Other Affected Routes
- - Train No. 15076 Tanakpur-Singrauli/Shaktinagar: Cancelled on 10.07.24.
- - Train Nos. 05062/05061 Tanakpur-Mathura-Tanakpur: Cancelled from 11.07.24 until further notice (on run days).
- - Train Nos. 05097/05098 Tanakpur-Daurai-Tanakpur: Cancelled from 10.07.24 until further notice (on run days).
- - Train No. 12035 Tanakpur-Delhi Jn.: Cancelled on Mondays and Fridays from 9.7.24 until further notice.
- - Train No. 12036 Delhi Jn.-Tanakpur: Cancelled on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9.7.24 until further notice.
Passengers are requested to plan their journeys accordingly and stay updated with further announcements from Northern Railway.
