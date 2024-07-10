Northern Railways Announces Train Cancellations Amid Heavy Rain And Floods; Check Affected Routes

Northern Railway has temporarily cancelled several trains due to heavy rains and floods affecting various stations, including Khatima-Banbasa, Shahi-Pilibhit, Shahgarh-Mala, and Bhopatpur-Pilibhit. Check out the cancelled trains below:

Lal Kuan - Bareilly City Trains

- Train No. 05328: Cancelled on 10.07.24, 12.07.24, 14.07.24, 16.07.24.

- Train No. 05327: Cancelled on 11.07.24, 13.07.24, 15.07.24.

Lal Kuan - Moradabad Trains

- Train No. 05364: Cancelled on 11.07.24, 13.07.24, 15.07.24.

- Train No. 05363: Cancelled on 12.07.24, 14.07.24, 16.07.24.

Bareilly City - Pilibhit Trains

- Train Nos. 05329/05330, 05385/05386, 05339/05340, 05311/05312: Cancelled from 10.07.24 until further notice.

Bareilly City - Tanakpur Trains

- Train Nos. 05321/05322: Cancelled from 10.07.24 until further notice.

Pilibhit - Tanakpur Trains

- Train Nos. 05391/05392, 05393/05394, 05341/05342: Cancelled from 10.07.24 until further notice.

Pilibhit - Shahjahanpur Trains

- Train Nos. 05381/05382, 05417/05418, 05395/05396: Cancelled from 10.07.24 until further notice.

Other Affected Routes

- Train No. 15076 Tanakpur-Singrauli/Shaktinagar: Cancelled on 10.07.24.

- Train Nos. 05062/05061 Tanakpur-Mathura-Tanakpur: Cancelled from 11.07.24 until further notice (on run days).

- Train Nos. 05097/05098 Tanakpur-Daurai-Tanakpur: Cancelled from 10.07.24 until further notice (on run days).

- Train No. 12035 Tanakpur-Delhi Jn.: Cancelled on Mondays and Fridays from 9.7.24 until further notice.

- Train No. 12036 Delhi Jn.-Tanakpur: Cancelled on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9.7.24 until further notice.

Passengers are requested to plan their journeys accordingly and stay updated with further announcements from Northern Railway.