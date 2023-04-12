Noida Airport To Be 'Grand Entrance Of UP'; Design Inspired By Ghats of Haridwar, Temples

Uttar Pradesh is set to get a new airport in the form of Noida International Airport. The under-construction airport in Jewar is planned to be operational by 2024. The new facility across 172 acres of land will be built on the lines of Delhi and Hyderabad airports. Furthermore, it will consist of shopping centers, bars, house hotels, restaurants, and many other such facilities. To complement these facilities, the airport will have an India-inspired design with elements representing the ghats of Varanasi and Haridwar.

After phase I is finished, the future Noida airport, which will be the second airport in the Delhi-National Capital Area, would feature one runway and one terminal and have a capacity of roughly 12 million people annually. The airport, with its India-inspired architecture, once fully operational, will be capable of handling around 70 million passengers every year. The authorities claim that the airport will be a "grand entrance to the state of UP."

The Noida International Airport's courtyard would be styled after a mansion and have screens inspired by Indian architecture, according to reports citing NIA authorities. Similar facilities will be added to the parts of the airport which will handle the aircraft operations. It is expected to have a 4500-meter-long runway. To ensure smooth operations, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower will provide a 360-degree view of the facility.

The common forecourt at #NIAirport will be a space for arrival & departure passengers to congregate before proceeding for their journey. This area will have steps inspired by the ghats of Varanasi & will be a grand entrance to the state of #UP.⁰#ProgressWithNIA pic.twitter.com/1uRagA8A09 February 20, 2023

Zurich Airport International AG was granted the airport construction and operations concession in 2019. The project is being carried out by the Swiss company's subsidiary Yamuna International Airport (YIAPL). Eight airports in Latin America and the Zurich Airport are currently under its management.

The UP Government would own 37.5 percent of the joint-venture company Noida International Airport Ltd (NIAL), which is in charge of building the airport. Greater Noida will own 12.5 percent, Noida will own 37.5 percent, and YEIDA will own 12.5 percent of Jewar Airport. Four phases will be used to finish the project. According to the concession agreement, the first phase, which will accommodate 12 million passengers annually, must be finished and operating within 1095 days of the designated date or by September 29, 2024.