'Pride Of Nation': IndiGo Air Hostess Pens Heartfelt Note For Chess Star Praggnanandhaa

IndiGo cabin crew never misses an opportunity to show their respect to national heroes. Carrying forward the tradition, the flight attendants of the airline showed their appreciation toward chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa. The young chess star has been in discussions since he became the runner-up at the FIDE World Cup in Azerbaijan. His achievements have earned him fame not only in India but across the globe for his prowess in chess.

The 18-year-old chess prodigy competed in the FIDE World Cup final round, where he played the reigning World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen. A significant turning point in Praggnanandhaa's burgeoning career was marked by his runner-up position at the FIDE World Cup and his qualification for the Candidates 2024 competition.

Recently, while travelling on an IndiGo flight Praggnanandhaa was given a note from the cabin crew present on the flight. The airline shared a picture of the note given to the chess prodigy along with a picture of a cabin crew member with the chess star and his mother. Sharing the note the airline wrote, "Taking chess to new heights! We were honored to have Indian chess grandmaster Master R Praggnanandhaa on board. Congratulations to the young champion on becoming the first-ever World Cup finalist!"

"Dear Praggnanandhaa, it is truly an honour and our pleasure to fly you on board with us today. You are our Pride of the Nation. You have made our country so proud. We wish and pray that you achieve many more like this. You are truly an inspiration for all of us. Keep your game up and keep inspiring," the note signed by the cabin crew and captain read.

Before this, Praggnanandhaa also received praise from Mahindra Group Chairman and Industrialist Anand Mahindra. He also received a Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV as a gift from the Industrialist. He also had the honor of meeting MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.