trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2656757
NewsAviation
INDIGO

'Pride Of Nation': IndiGo Air Hostess Pens Heartfelt Note For Chess Star Praggnanandhaa

IndiGo airline shared the heartwarming note given to chess star R Praggnanandhaa by the cabin crew for his achievements at the FIDE World Cup against Magnus Carlsen.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 01:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Pride Of Nation': IndiGo Air Hostess Pens Heartfelt Note For Chess Star Praggnanandhaa Image Source- Twitter

IndiGo cabin crew never misses an opportunity to show their respect to national heroes. Carrying forward the tradition, the flight attendants of the airline showed their appreciation toward chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa. The young chess star has been in discussions since he became the runner-up at the FIDE World Cup in Azerbaijan. His achievements have earned him fame not only in India but across the globe for his prowess in chess.

The 18-year-old chess prodigy competed in the FIDE World Cup final round, where he played the reigning World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen. A significant turning point in Praggnanandhaa's burgeoning career was marked by his runner-up position at the FIDE World Cup and his qualification for the Candidates 2024 competition.

Also read: Air India-Vistara Merger Deal Gets CCI Approval: Check Details

Recently, while travelling on an IndiGo flight Praggnanandhaa was given a note from the cabin crew present on the flight. The airline shared a picture of the note given to the chess prodigy along with a picture of a cabin crew member with the chess star and his mother. Sharing the note the airline wrote, "Taking chess to new heights! We were honored to have Indian chess grandmaster Master R Praggnanandhaa on board. Congratulations to the young champion on becoming the first-ever World Cup finalist!"

"Dear Praggnanandhaa, it is truly an honour and our pleasure to fly you on board with us today. You are our Pride of the Nation. You have made our country so proud. We wish and pray that you achieve many more like this. You are truly an inspiration for all of us. Keep your game up and keep inspiring," the note signed by the cabin crew and captain read.

Before this, Praggnanandhaa also received praise from Mahindra Group Chairman and Industrialist Anand Mahindra. He also received a Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV as a gift from the Industrialist. He also had the honor of meeting MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train