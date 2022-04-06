हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
San Francisco

San Francisco Airport reopens Yoga rooms after 2-year Covid-19 hiatus

The Yoga rooms of the San Francisco International Airport were closed at the time of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and have reopened after a break of two years, following the ease in Covid-19 restrictions.

Image Source- Twitter

Along with the international flights and travel, the facilities provided by the airports have also been affected because of the Covid-19 restrictions. Following ease of the Covid-19 restrictions, San Francisco airport has reopened its Yoga rooms after a two-year hiatus. It is to be noted that the airport has two dedicated Yoga rooms falling in the category of free-of-charge airport facility opened back in 2012.

The Yoga rooms of the San Francisco International Airport were closed at the time of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The authorities opened the facilities for travellers on April 4. The free-of-charge Yoga facility equipped with yoga mats is divided into two rooms. These facilities are present in the airport's post-security locations in Terminal 2 and Terminal 3.

The Yoga room at the San Francisco Airport is designed by converting a Storage room into a facility. Moving ahead with the idea of such a facility at the airport, the design and architectural duties of converting the storage room to a yoga facility were done by Gensler for the T2 project. The T3 yoga facility was built down the road following the T2 yoga facility.

Talking about the design, the facilities have been designed following a minimalist design pattern. The reason for following the design pattern can be traced back to providing a disturbance-free environment. Talking about a distraction-free environment, there are no televisions in the facility. In addition, things like phones, shoes, food, and drinks are prohibited in the area.

At the time of opening the facility back in 2012, the San Francisco International Airport claimed that the yoga room facility at the airport was a unique one. Following the example of San Francisco, other airports like Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport opened their own yoga facility later in 2012, followed by Chicago O'Hare International Airport in December 2013 and Chicago Midway Airport in 2014. Similarly, Miami International Airport and Burlington International Airport have their own yoga facilities.

San FranciscoSan Francisco airportYoga roomsinternational travel
