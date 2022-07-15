NewsAviation
Sri Lankan Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Chennai airport; pilot detects technical snag

Amidst crisis in Sri Lanka, a Sri Lankan Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Chennai airport after pilot detected a technical snag. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 03:20 PM IST
  • A Sri Lankan airlines flight made an emergency landing today at Chennai airport
  • The flight was bound to travel from Chennai-Colombo
  • Pilot detected a technical snag

A Chennai-Colombo bound Sri Lankan airlines flight made an emergency landing today (July 15) at Chennai airport after pilot detected a technical snag in the aircraft. The aircraft (UL121), developed a technical snag when it was nearing the city. The island nation has been going through a turmoil lately after the Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to Singapore following mass protests over his country's economic meltdown. 

Chennai airport sources told IANS that immediately after detecting the snag, the pilot communicated with the Air Traffic Control (ATR) and all the emergency protocols were implemented at the runway.

Ambulance service and crash tenders were placed on the sides of the runway, the sources said. Sources in the Chennai airport told IANS that the emergency landing did not affect any other services from Chennai.

(With inputs from IANS)

