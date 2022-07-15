A Chennai-Colombo bound Sri Lankan airlines flight made an emergency landing today (July 15) at Chennai airport after pilot detected a technical snag in the aircraft. The aircraft (UL121), developed a technical snag when it was nearing the city. The island nation has been going through a turmoil lately after the Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to Singapore following mass protests over his country's economic meltdown.

Chennai airport sources told IANS that immediately after detecting the snag, the pilot communicated with the Air Traffic Control (ATR) and all the emergency protocols were implemented at the runway.

Also read: Saudi Arabia to open its airspace for all airlines ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit

Ambulance service and crash tenders were placed on the sides of the runway, the sources said. Sources in the Chennai airport told IANS that the emergency landing did not affect any other services from Chennai.

(With inputs from IANS)

Live TV