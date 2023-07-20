Star Air Announces Pune-Hyderabad Flight From July 26, Deploys Embraer E175 Plane

Star Air, a regional airline in India, is expanding its network with the introduction of Pune as their newest destination. Starting July 26, 2023, Star Air will connect Bengaluru (BLR) & Hyderabad (HYD) to Pune (PNQ). With the introduction of this new destination, Star Air becomes the only airline to offer Business Class on the Hyderabad-Pune sector. This will also be the first time the Embraer E175 lands in Pune. With the addition of Pune, Star Air now connects 18 destinations across the country. The airline started operating in India under the RCS-UDAN scheme.

The Bengaluru-Hyderabad flight will depart from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru at 15:25 from Monday to Friday and will reach Hyderabad at 16:35. From Hyderabad, it will depart at 17:05 to reach Pune at 18:15. On its way back, it will be departing from Pune at 18:45 and reach Hyderabad at 20:10. From Hyderabad, it will depart at 20:50 and reach Bengaluru at 21.55.

The Pune-Hyderabad flight will be an extension of the Hyderabad-Bengaluru flight services, which are already operational and served by the new Embraer E175 plane. The same flight is being extended to Pune, offering connectivity to Hyderabad, and in turn Bengaluru.



Capt. Simran Singh Tiwana, CEO of Star Air, said, "We are delighted to announce the launch of our Bengaluru-Hyderabad-Pune service. This expansion reflects our dedication to Connecting Real India and fulfilling the travel needs of our passengers. Pune is a significant addition to our growing network, and we are confident that this route will further enhance regional connectivity and contribute to the further development of all 3 cities."