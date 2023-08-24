Star Air, a regional airline operating in India, now claims to be India's largest private regional airline. The airline continues to improve its fleet and network in India with plans of expansion in the coming financial year. Currently, the carrier connects multiple destinations in South and West India using its Embraer E175 aircraft with plans for further expansion.

Director of Star Air, Shrenik Ghodawat said in a statement, "Becoming the largest regional airline in India is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality and convenient air travel to our passengers. With our expanding fleet and network, we are focused on enhancing regional connectivity and providing passengers across India with seamless and comfortable travel options. We will soon be commencing all the 40 routes awarded to us under UDAN 5."

The airline claims to soon begin flight services on 40 routes awarded to the carrier under the UDAN 5 scheme. Starting August 24, Star Air is beginning its flight between Bengaluru and Tirupati. The flight on this route will be operated five times a week every day except Wednesdays and Tuesdays.

The expansion on multiple routes is possible because of the induction of the third Embraer E175 aircraft. With this, the carrier has a fleet of 8 aircraft including five Embraer E145 aircraft. The new E175s have been included in the fleet as a part of an agreement with the lessor Nordic Aviation Capital for two E175s, which was later expanded to four aircraft.

The 76-seat Embraer E175 aircraft has 12 business-class seats and 64 economy seats, which is a layout that is uncommon in India's regional aviation market. In fact, with the launch of E175, Star Air is the only airline providing a business class service on routes covered by UDAN, India's regional connectivity program.