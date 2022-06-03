Star Air starts direct flights connecting Bhuj, Ahmedabad and Belgavi

Star Air, the aviation branch of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group, will operate Bhuj as its 17th destination under the UDAN regional connectivity scheme in an effort to boost India's regional connectivity. Star Air will use its Embraer 145 planes to fly direct and connecting flights between Bhuj, Ahmedabad, and Belagavi as part of its summer 2022 schedule, beginning on June 3rd, 2022.

The company says Flights to our new destination will not only strengthen tourism and boost economic growth but will allow seamless connectivity to the colourful and picturesque destination.

Shrenik Ghodawat, MD - Star Air, commented on the milestone achievement, saying, "We are pleased to announce Bhuj as our 17th destination. The launch of Bhuj would provide easy access to tourist attractions like the famous Rann Utsav, the Aina Mahal, and religious destinations including the Swaminarayan temple. Enhanced connectivity in Bhuj, will boost tourism, trade, and commerce in Gujarat. We hope to continue connecting many other regional cities to the travel map of India in the times to come."

Star Air will operate five times a week between Bhuj, Ahmedabad, and Belagavi on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The schedule of these flights has been planned to offer passengers the most reasonable prices under the popular UDAN scheme.

This flight service between Ahemdabad and Bhuj covers 297kms of the distance between these cities in just 60 minutes instead of 6+ hours via other modes of transport. Currently, Star Air offers scheduled flight services to 17 Indian destinations that include Ahmedabad, Ajmer (Kishangarh), Bengaluru, Belagavi, Delhi (Hindon), and HubbStar Air currently offers scheduled flight services to 17 Indian destinations, includinggpur, and Bhuj.

With inputs from PTI