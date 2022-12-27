'Talked in Hindi...' Actor Siddharth blames Madurai Airport security for harassing parents

Actor Siddharth Suryanarayan, recently took to Instagram claiming that his parents were harassed by airport security personnel at the Madurai Airport in Tamil Nadu. The actor shared the incident in his Instagram story. He mentioned, “Harassed for 20 mins @ Madurai airport by CRPF. They made my senior parents remove coins from their bags! And repeatedly talked to us in Hindi after being told to speak in English,” he mentioned. The actor alleges that the security staff asked his parents to remove all the coins from the bag, and when his parents asked them to speak in english, they refused. Moreover, when his parents protested against these ordeals, they were told, "In India, this is how it is."

Furthermore, the actor claims that the CRPF staff was "Rude AF," and the actor concluded his statement in his story by saying, "Jobless people showing off power."

The airport security in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, is managed by CISF (Central Industrial Security Force), which is managed by the central government.

Also read - Planning a trip to India? Check LATEST Covid-19 guidelines at airports for international passengers

Well, in other news, the Ministry of Health said in a statement that travellers coming from "selected countries" will have to go through mandatory RT-PCR tests. Earlier, the Ministry of Health declared that 2 percent of passengers travelling on international routes will be subjected to random sampling tests at the airport in India. Adhering to the guidelines, Mumbai International Airport, Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, and Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport started the random sampling.

Passengers coming from China, Thailand, Japan, S. Korea, and Hong Kong are subject to additional tests apart from 2 per cent random sampling and would have to follow the mandatory procedure.