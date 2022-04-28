A Thai Airways flight escaped unhurt after the aircraft suffered a tyre burst before it landed in Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL), according to sources. There were at least 150 passengers along with crew members on board, as per IANS.

The incident took place on Tuesday night (April 26) and a technical team from the airlines arrived on Wednesday evening (April 27) with a spare wheel. The airport sources confirmed that the plane will fly to Bangkok from Bengaluru on April 28.

The 256-seater flight TG 325, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, had taken off from Bangkok and landed in Bengaluru at 11:32 pm. on April 26 in Bengaluru. The sources explained that the plane, despite suffering the tyre burst, landed safely on the tarmac.

Also read: With Twitter takeover, what will be the fate of the boy who tracked Elon Musk, Russian Oligarchs' plane?

Experts have said that the burst happened in the mid-air but did come to the notice of the pilots. Authorities at the Bengaluru airport say that it was a miraculous escape for the passengers and crew.

After disembarking the people on board, the plane was taken for inspection. Sources explain that the plane was supposed to take off from Bengaluru to Bangkok on Wednesday (April 27) but the trip was cancelled following the incident.

(With inputs from IANS)

Live TV

#mute