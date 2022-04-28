हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Thai Airways

Thai Airways’ flight suffers tyre burst before landing at Bengaluru airport; 150 flyers escape unhurt

At least 150 passengers and crew members on board when a Thai Airways flight suffered a tyre burst before landing at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, as reported by IANS.

Thai Airways’ flight suffers tyre burst before landing at Bengaluru airport; 150 flyers escape unhurt
Image for representation

A Thai Airways flight escaped unhurt after the aircraft suffered a tyre burst before it landed in Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL), according to sources. There were at least 150 passengers along with crew members on board, as per IANS.

The incident took place on Tuesday night (April 26) and a technical team from the airlines arrived on Wednesday evening (April 27) with a spare wheel. The airport sources confirmed that the plane will fly to Bangkok from Bengaluru on April 28.

The 256-seater flight TG 325, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, had taken off from Bangkok and landed in Bengaluru at 11:32 pm. on April 26 in Bengaluru. The sources explained that the plane, despite suffering the tyre burst, landed safely on the tarmac.

Also read: With Twitter takeover, what will be the fate of the boy who tracked Elon Musk, Russian Oligarchs' plane?

Experts have said that the burst happened in the mid-air but did come to the notice of the pilots. Authorities at the Bengaluru airport say that it was a miraculous escape for the passengers and crew.

After disembarking the people on board, the plane was taken for inspection. Sources explain that the plane was supposed to take off from Bengaluru to Bangkok on Wednesday (April 27) but the trip was cancelled following the incident.

(With inputs from IANS)

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Thai AirwaysTyre burstsafe landingBengaluru Airport
Next
Story

With Twitter takeover, what will be the fate of the boy who tracked Elon Musk, Russian Oligarchs' plane?

Must Watch

PT2M3S

1 Minute 1 Khabar: Corona wreaks havoc in Beijing