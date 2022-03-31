Thai Airways to resume flight operations between India and Thailand during Summer 2022

The national carrier of Thailand, Thai Airways is ready to resume flight operations between India and Thailand after India lifted its international flight restrictions on March 27. A popular destination for Indian travellers, Visa Facilitation Services (VFS) Global, expects a surge in demand for its e-Visa on Arrival service for Thailand.

"Starting of Thailand electronic-Visa on Arrival (eVOA) services through VFS Global will provide great convenience to customers travelling to Thailand. Thai Airways will be operating 35 flights a week between India and Thailand during the Summer of 2022. We sincerely hope 2022 offers tremendous travel opportunities for customers," said Sunil Kumar, Sales Manager, North India, Thai Airways.

Cholada Siddhivarn, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand, Mumbai, said, "India remains an important source market for Thailand, and we are excited about the resumption of Thailand eVOA services through VFS Global. Thailand looks forward to welcoming many more Indian travellers in 2022."

Vachirachai Sirisumpan, Director, Tourism Authority of Thailand, New Delhi, added, "VFS Global has been a strong partner for Thailand as a destination, and we are pleased to share news of the restart of Thailand Immigration’s eVOA services through them. We hope 2022 will be the year we truly begin to travel again."

Noel Swain, Business Head, Passport Services, eVisa & Tourism services, VFS Global, said, "VFS Global appreciates the constant support and faith of the Thailand Immigration Authority, even during the challenges faced in the last two years. We have seen an uptick in demand for our Thailand eVOA since we resumed the service in January 2022, and we expect a further increase in these numbers once the Tai Airways flights resume at the end of the month."

India is one among nine countries whose nationals are eligible for Thailand eVOA services, along with Bhutan, Bulgaria, China, Cyprus, India, Malta, Romania, Saudi Arabia, and Taiwan.

VFS Global commenced Thai eVOA services in February 2019, providing travellers from 21 countries online pre-departure travel authorisation within 24 to 72 hours of their application being submitted. Additionally, an ‘Express eVisa On Arrival’ service was introduced, enabling approval within 24 hours. Customers availing of the EVOA service undergo a faster immigration process at the dedicated Immigration counters at major airports in Thailand.

VFS Global also manages the online booking of Covid-19 RT-PCR tests at government-approved medical laboratories or homes. This service has been rolled out in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Chennai, Pune, and Kochi.

Customers can apply for their e-Visas on Arrival (eVOA) at thailandevoa.vfsevisa.com or at their nearest VFS Global Visa Application Centre.

(With inputs from IANS)

