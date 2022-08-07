NewsAviation
INDIGO

Two Indigo engineers injured by lightning strike while inspecting scheduled aircraft

Based on the information provided by the officials one of the two engineers in the incident was 28 years old while the other one was 33, reports ANI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 02:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Two Indigo engineers injured by lightning strike while inspecting scheduled aircraft

Two IndiGo engineers were hurt at Nagpur airport after being struck by lightning. During the inspection of IndiGo's scheduled aircraft, lightning struck and injured both engineers. They were taken to the hospital in a hurry, and staff members are keeping an eye on them. The age of one of the two engineers is 28, and the other is 33, according to representatives of Nagpur Airport. 

"There was a lightning strike observed on an IndiGo ATR parked at Nagpur airport. Two of our technical staff attending the flight were affected. They were immediately given medical attention. They are both stable and under medical care," IndiGo`s statement read.

More information is awaited

Also read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned Akasa Air begins ops in India, Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight takes off

(With inputs from ANI)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Black Day or Fear Day?
DNA Video
DNA: Black Friday or Political Blackmailing?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan