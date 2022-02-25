Ukraine-Russia war: India plans air evacuation of its citizens through these alternate routes

As the war between Ukraine and Russia intensifies, Ukraine has closed its airspace leaving thousands of Indian nationals stranded in the former USSR territory. While the government of India initiated an evacuation drive sending Air India flights to Kyiv, capital of Ukraine and announcing additional flights from Ukraine in the coming days, the air strikes by Russia prompted the Ukrainian govt to close its airspace.

Now India is planning an evacuation of the Indian citizens by alternative routes. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that teams are being sent to the land borders with Ukraine in Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic and Romania to assist the evacuation of Indian nationals.

"To assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, MEA Teams from @IndiaInHungary, @IndiainPoland, @IndiaInSlovakia and @eoiromania are on their way to the adjoining land borders with Ukraine," said Arindam Bagchi spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs. Indian nationals in Ukraine near the border points can contact the following teams:

Zahony border post opposite Uzhhorod in Zakarpattia Oblast of Ukraine

S Ramji, (Mobile: +36305199944, Whatsapp: +917395983990)

Ankur (Mobile and Whatsapp: +36308644597)

Mohit Nagpal (Mobile: +36302286566, Whatsapp: +918950493059)

Krakowiec land border with Ukraine

Pankaj Garg (Mobile: +48660460814 / +48606700105)

Manoj Kumar (Mobile: +421908025212)

Vysne Nemecke land border with Ukraine

Ivan Kozinka (Mobile: +421908458724)

Suceava land border with Ukraine

Gaushul Ansari (Mobile: +40731347728)

Uddeshya Priyadarshi (Mobile: +40724382287)

Andra Harionov (Mobile: +40763528454)

Marius Sima (Mobile: +40722220823)

"Indian nationals in Ukraine near the above border points can contact the above teams in case they wish to depart Ukraine," said MEA in a statement. Partha Satpathy, Ambassador of India in Ukraine, said that the Embassy of India in Kiev will continue to operate till every Indian is evacuated.

"The Embassy of India in Kiev continues to operate round the clock 24X7. Today morning we woke up with the news that Kiev is under attack, the whole of Ukraine is under attack. This has generated a lot of anxiety, uncertainty, and created tension. I would like to assure all of you that the Embassy of India continues to operate around the clock looking out for the safety and security of Indians here," he said.

The Embassy of India in Ukraine accommodated more than 200 Indian students at a school near the Embassy in Kiev.

