Vietjet starts direct flights connecting 'Pearl Island' Phu Quoc to Delhi, Mumbai: Check return AIRFARE here

Vietjet has started two new routes connecting the "Pearl Island" Phu Quoc with the New Delhi Capital and Mumbai in India. The route connecting the Phu Quoc with Mumbai, inaugurated on September 08 with two return flights per week. The flight route connecting Phu Quoc with the capital New Delhi officially inaugurated from September 09 with three return flights per week. As per Vietjet, the flights have been started as a response to the rising demands of tourism, relaxation, cultural and economic exchanges between peoples of Vietnam - India.

With just more than 4 hours of a flight, passengers can fly directly to "Pearl Island" Phu Quoc or experience India with fares starting from only 668.000 VND on weekly attractive promotions. Phu Quoc owns a coastline with many beautiful beaches stretching from the North to the South of the island with a natural landscape, along with the development and planning of many luxury and world-class resorts, rich and diverse local products.

Vietjet is currently the airline operating the most routes between Vietnam and India with 17 direct routes connecting Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Phu Quoc with the five largest cities of the South Asian country including New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bangalore.

Vietnam has officially exempted visas for passengers to come and stay in Phu Quoc for 30 days, at the same time Vietnamese tourists can also easily enter India with convenient and fast e-visa policy without Covid test.