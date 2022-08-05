NewsAviation
Vistara's Mumbai-bound flight returns to Varanasi after bird-strike

Vistara flight UK 622 operating from Varanasi to Mumbai on August 5, 2022, turned back to Varanasi due to a bird strike during departure, reports PTI.

Vistara's Mumbai-bound flight returns to Varanasi after bird-strike

A bird struck a Vistara flight on its way to Mumbai on Friday, forcing it to return to Varanasi. In the last two days, there have been two incidents of this nature reported in the nation. On Thursday morning, a Go First flight bound for Chandigarh made a loop back to Ahmedabad after being struck by a bird shortly after takeoff. According to sources, a bird struck Vistara's UK622 flight on Friday as it was on its route to Mumbai, damaging its radome.

The plane returned to Varanasi, they said, adding that it has been grounded. In a statement, a spokesperson of the private carrier said: "Vistara flight UK 622 operating from Varanasi to Mumbai on August 5, 2022, turned back to Varanasi due to a bird strike during departure.

Due to a maintenance inspection of the aircraft being required, another aircraft has been sent from Delhi to Varanasi to fly the passengers to Mumbai. It has been our constant endeavour to minimise inconvenience to our customers in such unavoidable situations whilst keeping safety as our topmost priority."

