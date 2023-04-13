Watch: Brave Ryanair Pilot Skillfully Navigates Boeing 737 Amidst Severe Crosswind

Flying a commercial passenger plane is one of the most technical and the riskiest jobs in the world, for it's not just your safety, but also the safety of hundreds of passengers who are flying with you. One such risk involved while flying a plane is a weather phenomenon known as crosswinds. A Crosswind is a type of wind that dissects the runway, hitting the plane at a 90 degree angle, hence disturbing its flight path. Unlike turbulence, the crosswind occurs while taking off or landing the plane, near the runway. Also, with the speed of the plane much lower than the cruising altitude, the impact of crosswind (Depending on its intensity) can be pretty severe.

Those who know aviation, or fly frequently, know how dangerous crosswind can be for a flight, attempting to land on a runway. However, there's again a difference between a plane landing or taking off, while suffering a heavy crosswind. Innumerous videos have captured failed attempt by pilots to land a plane amidst crosswind. However, in the worst of the case, the pilot makes a go around, waits for the wind to settle, and lands the plane.

Crosswind takeoff of a Boeing 737 during a storm!



Flugsnug pic.twitter.com/wSImLmNI9l — Aviation (@ilove_aviation) March 31, 2023

Things, though, becomes quite difficult while a plane taking off from an airport suffers a crosswind. One such incident was recorded on camera and has been shared widely on social media platforms. As seen in a video, a Boeing 737 of Europe's low cost airline Ryanair, takes off the runway, and suffers massive crosswind force, altering the angle of the plane.

While it might be a jittery moment for the passengers, such crosswind navigations are a nail biting experience for plane spotters as well. The Ryanair pilot was skilled enough to tackle such a situation and cautiously takes off the plane without any untoward incident.

One can see the plane tilting almost 45 degrees, and then straightening again to negate the force of the crosswind. Having said that, not everyone can take off or land a plane in such conditions. Strong crosswinds often test pilot’s capabilities and can be a major cause of concern for a plane’s safety.

Recently a video of a British Airways plane went viral where a pilot was forced to abort a landing at the Heathrow airport due to strong crosswind moments before touching down on the runway.