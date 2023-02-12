WATCH: IAF Suryakiran Aerobatic Team Practice 'Stunning' Stunts Ahead of Aero India 2023

The 14th edition of India's largest aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India will take place in Bengaluru from February 13-18, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the show, bolstering 'Make in India' campaign and giving a fresh impetus to the domestic aviation sector. The five-day event will include aerial displays by aircraft and helicopters along with a large exhibition and trade fair of aerospace and defence companies. As many as 809 exhibitors, including 110 foreign ones, have confirmed their participation at the show at Air Force Station Yelahanka, which is being positioned as a platform for 'Make in India for the world', defence officials said.

One of the most spectacular displays at the Aero India 2023, like every year, will be the acrobatics show by Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Aerobatics Team. One of the world's finest jet plane display teams, Suryakiran will enthral audience with various formations. Ahead of the show, the team has shared a practice video on its social media handles, including Twitter.

As seen in the video, the IAF Suryakiran Team is seen performing stunts along with the largest plane with the IAF, the Boeing made C17 Globemaster cargo plane. The same cargo plane was deployed in Turkey for relief and rescue ops after disastrous earthquake struck the Medditerian country along with Syria.

A premier exhibition in the global aviation industry, Aero India is held biennially in a total area of around 35,000 sqm, providing opportunity to the industry to showcase its capabilities, products and services. Defence Research and Development Organisation-developed Medium Altitude Long Endurance class unmanned aerial vehicle TAPAS-BH (Tactical Aerial Platform for Advanced Surveillance - Beyond Horizon) will make its flying debut at Aero India.

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will display a 'Aatmanirbhar Formation' flight of 15 helicopters consisting of all variants of Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), 'Prachand' Light Combat Helicopter, and Light Utility Helicopter (LUH).

This year, the exhibition is expected to be the biggest airshow with the highest rate of participation and will feature top international think-tanks, major aerospace companies and world leaders, according to Defence Ministry.