हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Flights

Watch massive Emirates A380 fly near 'air hostess' standing on the top of Burj Khalifa

A stuntwoman stood on-top of the Burj Khalifa once again in the video sponsored by Emirates, but this time she has the company of an Airbus A380 emblazoned with the "Marmite" Expo 2020 livery.

Watch massive Emirates A380 fly near &#039;air hostess&#039; standing on the top of Burj Khalifa

Last year, social media went crazy when Emirates released a commercial featuring a "flight attendant" sitting atop the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. It was confirmed in a behind-the-scenes video by Emirates that the stunt was real and now the stunt is being repeated in a 2022 Dubai Expo promotion video.

This video shows Emirate's sky-diving stunt woman in flight attendant uniform holding a board on top of the Burj Khalifa written, "I'm still here", and making reference to the previous video.  As the camera turns, we see Emirates' Airbus A380 passing behind the main character as it flies towards the tower.  

It would appear that the advert was filmed on October 13th and 14th of 2021. Ahead of these days, Emirates announced that it would be flying the Expo liveried jet low over Dubai to promote Expo 2020.

Read also: Collision of two India-bound planes averted in Dubai, DGCA request probe report

On October 14th alone, the plane circled the Burj Khalifa seven times. On each pass, the aircraft flew at 2,750 feet according to the flight data recorder. The platform on which Emirates' stunt woman stood was 2,723 feet high.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emirates (@emirates)

As far as the video's authenticity is concerned, there is no reason to doubt it because it is a sheer waste of time to fly the A380 that close to the building at such a height if you are not planning to film the stunt.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Flightsdubai expo 2020Airbus A380Emirates
Next
Story

Ola S1 electric scooter production stopped, forced to upgrade to S1 Pro alleges customers

Must Watch

PT26M29S

Asaduddin Owaisi speaks exclusively to Zee News about upcoming UP Assembly polls