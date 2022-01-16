Watch massive Emirates A380 fly near 'air hostess' standing on the top of Burj Khalifa

Last year, social media went crazy when Emirates released a commercial featuring a "flight attendant" sitting atop the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. It was confirmed in a behind-the-scenes video by Emirates that the stunt was real and now the stunt is being repeated in a 2022 Dubai Expo promotion video.

This video shows Emirate's sky-diving stunt woman in flight attendant uniform holding a board on top of the Burj Khalifa written, "I'm still here", and making reference to the previous video. As the camera turns, we see Emirates' Airbus A380 passing behind the main character as it flies towards the tower.

It would appear that the advert was filmed on October 13th and 14th of 2021. Ahead of these days, Emirates announced that it would be flying the Expo liveried jet low over Dubai to promote Expo 2020.

Read also: Collision of two India-bound planes averted in Dubai, DGCA request probe report

On October 14th alone, the plane circled the Burj Khalifa seven times. On each pass, the aircraft flew at 2,750 feet according to the flight data recorder. The platform on which Emirates' stunt woman stood was 2,723 feet high.

As far as the video's authenticity is concerned, there is no reason to doubt it because it is a sheer waste of time to fly the A380 that close to the building at such a height if you are not planning to film the stunt.

Live TV

#mute