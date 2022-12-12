With no respite from congestion at Delhi International Airport, many complain of missing flights

At Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, Terminal 3 is now offering horror stories to passengers in long queues. On the weekend, a host of flyers saw never-ending queues, resulting in long waiting hours at the Delhi airport on Sunday. Agitated by the same, passengers took it to social media platforms, and they shared pictures of the airport’s condition as a passenger flocked. In response to a tweet by a passenger, Delhi airport said that it has deployed officials on the ground to assist the passengers and minimise any inconvenience. Passengers also shared their thoughts on a new terminal’s requirement at the Delhi airport.

Daily affair at IGI T3

Coming to Delhi airport is no less than an self inflicted agony and a harassment

No support, planning and action by cisf

missing , fighting, long standing queues, no battery cars #hopelessT3 #Delhiaiport @JM_Scindia @MoCA_India @DelhiAirport @CISFHQrs pic.twitter.com/seTTmV3NDk — Goddess $ (@lovably_wicked) December 10, 2022

"Please be assured that passenger experience is paramount for us and we always strive to enhance our flyers experience. Also, we have duly noted the remarks and have shared it with the concerned agency. Further, you may also share your direct feedback with CISF headquarters...," Delhi airport said in the tweet.

In another tweet, it said the team ensures efficient coordination with other stakeholders for smooth travelling experience at the airport.

Amid long queues and waiting periods for passengers at the airport, civil aviation ministry officials on Saturday said an action plan was being implemented to address the congestion, including reducing the number of peak hour departures to 14.

Last time on Delhi airport, the security guy took my tray from the x-ray machine and started inspecting it personally. He literally opened the flap of the laptop and pressed the dvd driver button at the right side for no reason.

God knows what he was upto. But it was fun for sure https://t.co/8NTFai35jk — dipak sharma (@dipaksharma27) December 11, 2022

IGIA, also the country's largest airport, has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. All international flights as well as some domestic services operate from T3. On average, it handles around 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily. However, it still offers a lot of challenges to flyers, in terms of waiting time. To reduce it, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has drawn a four-point method as an immediate remedy for this concern.

The government will reduce peak-hour departures to just 14, while an increase in the number of x-rays is also advised. Moreover, an AI-based passenger tracking system is to be installed at the airport, along with a reduction in reserved lounges.

