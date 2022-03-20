All England Open 2022 Finals, Lakshay Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Live Streaming: When and where to watch in India

Indian shuttler Lakshay Sen will face reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the All England Open 2022 finals on Sunday (March 20). Sen stunned the defending champion Lee Zii Jia to confirm his spot in the finals of the All England Badminton Championship.

Young Lakshay Sen is the fourth Indian in men's singles category to reach the finals of the marquee tournament. In an eye-catching semi-final clash, the 20-year-old defeated Lee 21-13, 12-21, 21-19. Lakshay Sen has already got his name written in the history books as he's the fourth men's single-player after Prakash Padukone, Prakash Nath and Pullela Gopichand, who is featuring in the England Open finals.

However, the goal for Sen is still waiting as he can become the third Indian in the men's category to win the title. India's women single player Saina Nehwal also reached the final in 2015, but failed to impress in front of Spaniard Carolina Marin.

Here are all the live streaming details of the All England Open 2022 finals:

What time does the All England Open 2022 finals between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen start?

The All England Open 2022 finals between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen will start around 7:30 pm IST on Sunday (March 20).

Where is the All England Open 2022 finals between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen taking place?

The All England Open 2022 finals between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen will take place at the Utilita Arena Birmingham in United Kingdom.

Where can I watch the All England Open 2022 finals between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen?

The All England Open 2022 finals between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen can be watched live on History TV 18, VH1, and MTV channels in India.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the All England Open 2022 finals between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen?

The Live streaming of the All England Open 2022 finals between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen will be available on the Voot Select app and website.