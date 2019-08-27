PM Narendra Modi meets 'India's pride' PV Sindhu after historic BWF World Championships gold

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Rio Olympic silver-medalist PV Sindhu and described her "India's pride" after she became the first shuttler from the country to bag a BWF World Championships gold in Basel, Switzerland.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Prime Minister Modi shared a picture of his meeting with the Indian badminton star and congratulated her for the historic victory.

"India’s pride, a champion who has brought home a Gold and lots of glory! Happy to have met @Pvsindhu1.Congratulated her and wished her the very best for her future endeavours," he tweeted along with some pictures of their meeting.

Earlier in the day, the 24-year-old shuttler also met Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju. Following the meeting, the minister had also extended his best wishes to Sindhu for winning her maiden title at the BWF World Championships as well as for her future endeavours.

"Honoured @Pvsindhu1 who created history and made India proud by winning the World Badminton Championship for the first time! My best wishes to her in her pursuit to bring more glory to India," Rijiju wrote on Twitter.

Sindhu was at her absolute best and didn't give any chance to her Japanese opponent and world number three Nozomi Okuhara in the final of the 2019 BWF World Championships. The Indian eventually sealed a comfortable 21-7, 21-7 win in a much-anticipated summit showdown of the women's singles event that lasted just 38 minutes.

It was Sindhu's fifth medal at the World Championships, thus making her the joint-highest medal-winner in history of the women's singles event of the tournament along with two-time Olympic gold medallist Zhang Ning of China. Sindhu won a bronze each in the 2013 and 2014 editions of the tournament before clinching two back-to-back silvers in previous two editions.

The victory also saw Sindhu extend her lead over Okuhara to 9-7 in head-to-head series. Sindhu's gold was also the second medal that India had won at the 2019 BWF World Championships after B Sai Praneeth, who settled for a bronze medal in the men's singles event of the tournament on Saturday.