हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal knocked out of Thailand Masters by Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt

Shuttler Saina Nehwal knocked out of Thailand Master by Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt.

Saina Nehwal knocked out of Thailand Masters by Denmark&#039;s Line Kjaersfeldt

Shuttler Saina Nehwal on Wednesday was knocked out of the ongoing Thailand Masters after losing her first-round match. Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt defeated her 21-13, 17-21, 21-15.

Earlier in the day, HS Prannoy also crashed out of the tournament. Pranoy was outclassed by Malaysia's Liew Daren 21-17, 20-22, 21-19 in 68 minutes.

Shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma also made an exit from Thailand Masters 2020 after losing their first-round matches. Srikanth lost to Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito 21-12, 14-21, 11-21 in 48 minutes. His dismal form continues and this is his third consecutive first-round loss of the year and the second straight defeat to Rhustavito. Sameer Verma was outplayed 16-21, 15-21 by Malaysia`s Lee Zii Jia in just 38 minutes.

Tags:
Saina NehwalSrikanth KadambiThailand Masters
Next
Story

HS Prannoy knocked out of Thailand Masters 2020

Must Watch

PT3M45S

Why 'exploitation' of kids in protest? Child Commission worried