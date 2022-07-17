India' two-time Olympics medallist PV Sindhu will play China's Wang Zhi Yi in the final of the Singapore Open on Sunday (July 17). She stormed into the women`s singles final at the Singapore Open 2022 after beating Japan`s Saena Kawakami in the semifinal on Saturday.

World No 7 Sindhu beat world No 38 Kawakami 21-15, 21-7 in her final four clash, which lasted for 31 minutes. Former world champion will face Chinese shuttler Wang Zhi Yi in Sunday`s final.

It will be the Tokyo bronze medallist`s third summit clash of 2022, having gone on to win both the Syed Modi International and Swiss Open BWF Super 300 titles in January and March, respectively. However, the Singapore meet is a Super 500 tournament.

This was Sindhu`s third straight win over Saena Kawakami in head-to-head meetings. She is the last remaining Indian badminton player at the Singapore Open.

Here are all the details you need to know as far as the live coverage of final:

When will the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi women's singles final of Singapore Open start?

PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi women's singles final of Singapore Open will take place on 17 July.

Where will the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi women's singles final of Singapore Open take place?

PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi women's singles final of Singapore Open will take place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

What time will the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi women's singles final of Singapore Open begin?

PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi women's singles final of Singapore Open is scheduled from 10:30 AM IST.

Where can I watch the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi women's singles final of Singapore Open in India on TV?

PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi women's singles final of Singapore Open will be aired live on Sports 18 in India.

Where can I watch the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi women's singles final of Singapore Open online in India?

PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi women's singles final of Singapore Open broadcast will be available online on on the Voot app and the BWF TV YouTube channel.