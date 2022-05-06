हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PV Sindhu

When Indian badminton star PV Sindhu met legendary actor Mohanlal, check pic HERE

PV Sindhu recently won a bronze medal at Asia Badminton Championship 2022

When Indian badminton star PV Sindhu met legendary actor Mohanlal, check pic HERE
Source: Twitter

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu who recently won a bronze medal at Asia Badminton Championship 2022, shared a picture via her Instagram with legendary actor Mohanlal at a gym on Friday (May 6).

Fans always get delighted to see their favorites stars meeting up and catching up, these kind of moments always get a huge amount of attraction to them on social media. Similarly, PV Sindhu's post with Mohanlal got viral within hours after her post.

Sindhu, who met Mohanlal at a gym in Goa posted a picture with the legendary superstar captioning it, "No caption needed. Mohanlal. It was a pleasure meeting you sir."

Checkout the post here...

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sindhu Pv (@pvsindhu1)

Talking about Sindhu's performance recently, the two-time Olympic medallist was left in tears after an "unfair" call by the umpires midway through her semifinal match against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi derailed her dream of winning a gold at the Badminton Asia Championships.

"The umpire told me you're taking a lot of time but the opponent wasn't ready at that point. But the umpire suddenly gave her the point and it was really unfair. I think that was one of the reasons why I lost," said Sindhu after the loss.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PV SindhuMohanlalbadmintonactorIndian shuttlerTwitterInstagram
Next
Story

Badminton Asia Championships: PV Sindhu beats China's He Bing Jiao to book semi-finals berth

Must Watch

PT6M15S

Will the truth come out from the videography of the mosque premises?