Indian shuttler PV Sindhu who recently won a bronze medal at Asia Badminton Championship 2022, shared a picture via her Instagram with legendary actor Mohanlal at a gym on Friday (May 6).

Fans always get delighted to see their favorites stars meeting up and catching up, these kind of moments always get a huge amount of attraction to them on social media. Similarly, PV Sindhu's post with Mohanlal got viral within hours after her post.

Sindhu, who met Mohanlal at a gym in Goa posted a picture with the legendary superstar captioning it, "No caption needed. Mohanlal. It was a pleasure meeting you sir."

Checkout the post here...

Talking about Sindhu's performance recently, the two-time Olympic medallist was left in tears after an "unfair" call by the umpires midway through her semifinal match against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi derailed her dream of winning a gold at the Badminton Asia Championships.

"The umpire told me you're taking a lot of time but the opponent wasn't ready at that point. But the umpire suddenly gave her the point and it was really unfair. I think that was one of the reasons why I lost," said Sindhu after the loss.