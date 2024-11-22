Ballarpur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Devdatta Mungantiwar Sudhir Sacchidanand vs Rawat Santoshsingh Chandansingh Total Votes Margin BJP AIMIM Congress Shiv Sena NCP ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Ballarpur Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Ballarpur Assembly seat is one of the 288 assembly seats in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Ballarpur seat was held on November 20. The Ballarpur assembly seat has been a BJP stronghold since the 2009 elections.

There are a total of 20 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Mungantiwar Sudhir Sacchidanand of BJP, Rawat Santoshsingh Chandansingh of Congress, Umesh Rajeshwar Shende of Peoples Party of India (Democratic), Bharat Somaji Thulkar of All Indian Republican Party, Manoj Dharma Atram of Gondvana Gantantra Party, Malekar Satish Murlidhar Of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, Sanjay Shankar Kannawar of Rashtriya Samaj Paksha and several independents.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Mungantiwar Sudhir Sachchidanand of the BJP won the elections by defeating Dr. Vishwas Anandrao Zade of the INC by around 29,000 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, Mungantiwar Sudhir Sachhidanand contested the polls on the BJP ticket and bagged the seat by defeating Mulchandani Ghanshyam Khushimal of INC by around 43,000 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar), and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.