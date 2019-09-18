close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fire

Fire breaks out at UCO Bank in Bengaluru, several feared trapped

A major fire broke out at one of the branches of the UCO Bank in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening.

Fire breaks out at UCO Bank in Bengaluru, several feared trapped
IMAGE: ANI

BENGALURU: A major fire broke out at one of the branches of the UCO Bank in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, the fire broke out at the UCO Bank branch located at the MG Road here.

Several fire tenders are present at the spot and making efforts to douse the fire.

Several people are believed to be trapped inside the bank building and efforts are on to evacuate them. 

If not contained, the fire is likely to damage other commercial establishments in the building.

It is not yet known as to what caused the fire.   

More details are awaited.

Tags:
FireUCO BankMG RoadBengaluru
Next
Story

UG Admission 2019: Top Science, Commerce and Art Colleges in Bengaluru

Must Watch

PT3M1S

5W1H: PM Modi showed Pakistan its place by abrogating Article 370 & 35A, says Amit Shah