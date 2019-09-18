Fire breaks out at UCO Bank in Bengaluru, several feared trapped

BENGALURU: A major fire broke out at one of the branches of the UCO Bank in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, the fire broke out at the UCO Bank branch located at the MG Road here.

Bengaluru: Fire breaks out at UCO Bank at MG Road; more details awaited #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/mMoFJNoVK3 — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2019

Several fire tenders are present at the spot and making efforts to douse the fire.

Several people are believed to be trapped inside the bank building and efforts are on to evacuate them.

If not contained, the fire is likely to damage other commercial establishments in the building.

It is not yet known as to what caused the fire.

More details are awaited.