BHEL Recruitment 2021, check all the vacancies, pay scale and important dates here

New Delhi: Bharat Heavy electricals Limited (BHEL) has released a notification for recruitment for the posts of Manager, Deputy Manager, Senior Deputy Manager, Additional General Manager in BHEL on deputation in New Delhi on a full-time basis.

The offline application process for the recruitment started on Wednesday (March 10) and will end on Friday (March 19). The interested candidates must fall in the age group between 45 to 50 years of age as on February 1, 2021. There is age relaxation for the reserve categories as specified in the BHEL notification.

The candidates must possess a graduation degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks with a preference for Engineering/Law Degree from a recognised University or Institution. The candidates should possess relevant years of experience in the concerned area as explained in the BHEL notification 2021.

The selection of the candidates for BHEL Recruitment 2021will be through Personal interviews according to the BHEL notification.

The Manager post will be paid emolument in the range of Rs. 1,00,000 up to Rs. 2,80,000 per month as per the designation.

The candidates interested in applying for BHEL jobs 2021 through BHEL Recruitment 2021 need to fill the application form in a prescribed format attached with the BHEL notification 2021 and will require to send the same to DHM (HR- CLG) BHEL, Corporate Office, BHEL House, Siri Fort, New Delhi- 110049. The application must be sent on or before March 19, 2021.

