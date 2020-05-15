Aamrapali Dubey-Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's picturesque romantic song 'Chehra Tohar' from 'Nirahua Chalal London' is worth a watch!

New Delhi: One of the most romantic on-screen Bhojpuri jodis of Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey has featured in several hit films together. Their films do well at the Box Office and the audience loves to watch them together on the big screens.

Their song 'Chehra Tohar' from Nirahua Chalal London has once again resurfaced on the web and is a mushy romantic song shot at picturesque foreign locations.

Watch 'Chehra Tohar' song here:

The song has been sung by Alok Kumar, Hunny B and the lyrics are penned by Rakesh Nirala. The music is composed by Madhukar Anand.

The film has been directed by Chandra Pant and produced by Sonu Khatri. It has been made under the banner of Pashupatinath Productions. It also features Manoj Tiger, Sabin Shrestha, Sunil Thapa, Santosh Pehlvan, Kiran Yadav, Gopal Rai, Sushma Adhikari, Santosh Mishra, Sonu Khatri and Ram Magar to name a few.

Dinesh Lal Yadav was seen in celebrity reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' season 6 as a participant. He has a huge fan following and is loved by the people for his act on the big screens.

Aamrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. Before entering into films, Aamrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.