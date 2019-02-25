Aamrapali Dubey looks red hot in this latest pic—Check inside

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey is a stunner in every sense of the word. The shining star of the Bhojpuri movie industry was travelling recently and had another fellow actress Paakhi Hegde with her on the flight.

The two actresses bonded big time and shared pictures on social media as well. Aamrapali looked gorgeous in her bright red top and blue jeans. She glammed up her look with oversized sunnies and stylish hairdo.

Aamrapali's on-screen jodi with Nirahua remains the favourite amongst Bhojpuri movie buffs. She has in fact delivered most of her superhit films with the actor and has a couple of big movies lined-up for release.

The star of Bhojpuri cinema has a packed 2019 and that means she will be seen more on the screens. The actress has several big projects lined up for release this year. Aamrapali reportedly also happens to be one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Aamrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first instalment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.