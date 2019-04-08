Aamrapali Dubey looks sensational in a shimmering saree—See pic

New Delhi: The gorgeous Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey knows how to make headlines. The top star of the Bhojpuri film industry recently shared a photo on Instagram and we must say she looks super stunning in a shimmering saree.

Aamrapali, these days, looks fitter than ever. Looks like the actress has taken the fitness route and has burnt some calories. Her lean avatar is grabbing all the eyeballs and she looks simply stunning. Check out her latest picture:

She is hailed as the highest paid actress in the Bhojpuri movie business and has worked with almost all the A-listers. The gorgeous star has a packed calendar for 2019 with movies and shows keeping her busy throughout the year.

Amongst all the Bhojpuri actors, her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved the most by the audiences. Together, they have delivered blockbuster hits. In fact, she made her debut opposite Nirhua in the first instalment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'.

Nirahua has begun his political journey this year and BJP has fielded him from the Azamgarh constituency against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.