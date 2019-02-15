हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Chatterjee

Aamrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee pay tribute to CRPF soldiers killed in Awantipora suicide attack

In wake of the Awantipora suicide attack, Rani and Aamrapali took to Instagram to pay tribute to the CRPF soldiers who were killed on Thursday afternoon.

Aamrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee pay tribute to CRPF soldiers killed in Awantipora suicide attack
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Two of the most sought-after actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry, Aamrapali Dubey and Rani Chatterjee are quite active on Instagram and often share their opinion on the social media platform. In wake of the Awantipora suicide attack, Rani and Aamrapali took to Instagram to pay tribute to the CRPF soldiers who were killed on Thursday afternoon.

Rani wrote, "#pulwama attack #crpf jawan sahid huye ye bhulaya nahi jayega... Jai hind"

Check out her post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Aamrapali shared a picture of the Amar Jawan Jyoti and captioned it as, "Heart broken and shattered  bhagwan se prarthna hai ki shaheedon ke parivar ko taakat aur shanti dein, lekin deshwasiyon ko nahi humara gussa kayam rehna chahiye  #atankiyonkokhatamkaro #abbadlalo #AMARJAWAN"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on

Actress Poonam Dubey too paid a tribute to the martyred soldiers on Instagram.

Check out her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Poonam Dubey (@poonamdubeyofficial) on

On Thursday afternoon, a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a car loaded with explosives into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora. At least 44 soldiers were killed in the attack which is believed to be the worst attack on security personnel.

Tags:
Rani ChatterjeeAamrapali DubeyPoonam DubeyAwantipora suicide attackCRPF soldiers
Next
Story

Aamrapali Dubey steals hearts in her latest picture on Valentine's Day — Take a look

Must Watch

PT1M47S

Nationwide protests against Awantipora suicide attack

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close