हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamrapali Dubey

Aamrapali Dubey, Ravi Kishan, Anjana Singh receive Uttar Pradesh Samman Awards—See Pics

The Uttar Pradesh Samman Awards were held in the presence of Uttar Pradesh CM, Yogi Adityanath and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Aamrapali Dubey, Ravi Kishan, Anjana Singh receive Uttar Pradesh Samman Awards—See Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri stars such as Ravi Kishan, Aamrapali Dubey and Anjana Singh received the prestigious Uttar Pradesh Samman Awards last night and shared the pictures on their social media handles.

The Uttar Pradesh Samman Awards were held in the presence of honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Aamrapali wrote in her caption: “Overwhelmed by recieving Uttar Pradesh Samman award in the presence of honourable Cheif Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra #YogiAdityanath and #DevendraFadnavisji and the Governer of Uttar Pradesh #RamNaikji.”

Megastar Ravi Kishan and Anjana Singh also received special awards. Check here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#megastar ka khitaab #cm shri#raguvardas ji ke dwara prapt huva thanku sir n thank u #anuradha Prasad mam 

A post shared by Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Uttar Pradesh gurav sanmaan mila 

A post shared by Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#goodmorning #aboutlastnight at Uttar Pradesh Diwas Samaroh #thank you

A post shared by Anjana Singh (@anjana_singh_) on

The Uttar Pradesh Samman Awards honoured the Bhojpuri celebrities for their incredible and outstanding contribution in the field of cinema and music. 

Tags:
Aamrapali DubeyRavi Kishanbhojpuri awardsuttar pradesh samman awardsbhojpuri actorsAnjana Singh
Next
Story

Khesari Lal Yadav-Priyanka Singh's music video 'U Bhula Gaili' garners 200 million views on Youtube-Watch

Must Watch

Desshit: 7 oaths taken by Zee News on the occasion of Republic Day