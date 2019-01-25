Aamrapali Dubey, Ravi Kishan, Anjana Singh receive Uttar Pradesh Samman Awards—See Pics

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri stars such as Ravi Kishan, Aamrapali Dubey and Anjana Singh received the prestigious Uttar Pradesh Samman Awards last night and shared the pictures on their social media handles.

The Uttar Pradesh Samman Awards were held in the presence of honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Aamrapali wrote in her caption: “Overwhelmed by recieving Uttar Pradesh Samman award in the presence of honourable Cheif Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra #YogiAdityanath and #DevendraFadnavisji and the Governer of Uttar Pradesh #RamNaikji.”

Megastar Ravi Kishan and Anjana Singh also received special awards. Check here:

The Uttar Pradesh Samman Awards honoured the Bhojpuri celebrities for their incredible and outstanding contribution in the field of cinema and music.