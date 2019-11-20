close

Aamrapali Dubey

Aamrapali Dubey's latest pic with Dinesh Lal Yadav is unmissable

Aamrapali Dubey took to Instagram and shared yet another pic with Nirahua and the two look surreal! They are currently in London, shooting for 'Dulha Hindustani Dulhan Englishtaani'.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry stars Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's pairing is loved by the audience. The two actors are one of the best on-screen couples of the industry and are known to share a close bond off the screens as well.

They often share pics and videos with each other on social media, grabbing the netizens' attention.

Aamrapali took to Instagram and shared yet another pic with Nirahua and the two look surreal! They are currently in London, shooting for 'Dulha Hindustani Dulhan Englishtaani'.

Check out their latest pic here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

The caption is, “Aayine jhuthh nahi bolte #myforeverpartnerincrime @dineshlalyadav #DulhaHindustani”

Aamrapali and Nirahua have starred in several blockbusters together, the latest one being 'Lallu Ki Laila' was helmed by Sushil Kumar Upadhyay. The venture was jointly produced by Ratnakar Kumar and Susheel Singh.

Aamrapali started off her career as a Bhojpuri actress in the first instalment of 'Nirahua Hindustani' back in 2014. In a period of five years, Aamrapali has become one of the leading ladies of Bhojpuri cinema and worked with all the A-listers.

