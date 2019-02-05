Aamrapali Dubey's latest TikTok video will leave you in splits - Watch

New Delhi: One of the most stunning Bhojpuri actresses in the showbiz, Aamrapali Dubey is certainly the 'queen of social media'. She regularly posts fresh videos and pictures, keeping her fans in a happy space.

Aamrapali recently posted a funny TikTok video where she can be seen lip-syncing an English dialogue about breaking up and not being able to cry because of a pricey make-up. Watch it here:

Isn't it super funny?

The popular actress is known for her blockbuster films and chartbuster songs. The actress is currently busy shooting for 'Saiyyan Thanedaar'. She also happens to be one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Well, the star of Bhojpuri cinema has a packed 2019 and that means she will be seen more on the screens. The actress has several big projects lined up for release this year. Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by the cine-goers and that explains why filmmakers want to cast them together.

Aamrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first instalment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.