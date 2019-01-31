हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aamrapali Dubey

Aamrapali Dubey's sensational dance on Raveena Tandon-Govinda's 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare' song is unmissable—Watch

She is also one of the highest paid actresses in Bhojpuri cinema. 

Aamrapali Dubey's sensational dance on Raveena Tandon-Govinda's 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare' song is unmissable—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey is known for her hit songs and blockbuster movies. She is also one of the highest paid actresses in Bhojpuri cinema. The stunner of an actress has a solid presence on social media as well.

In her recent post, Aamrapali shared a TikTok video where she can be seen dancing to the peppy, foot-tapping number 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare' of Raveena Tandon and Govinda from 1998 hit 'Dulhe Raja'.

Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ankhiyon se goli maare

A post shared by Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

The actress is currently busy shooting for 'Saiyyan Thanedaar'.

Well, the star of Bhojpuri cinema has a packed 2019 and that means she will be seen more on the screens. The actress has several big projects lined up for release this year. Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by the cine-goers and that explains why filmmakers want to cast them together.

Aamrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first instalment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.

