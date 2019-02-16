Akshara Singh pays tribute to martyrs of Pulwama attack, shares emotional poem

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Actors from Bollywood and Bhojpuri film industry have condemned the cowardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers. The actors have described the act as 'barbaric', 'tragic' and a 'heinous crime against humanity'. 

New Delhi: Actors from Bollywood and Bhojpuri film industry have condemned the cowardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers. The actors have described the act as 'barbaric', 'tragic' and a 'heinous crime against humanity'. 

Bhojpuri superstar Akshara Singh too has paid tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama attack by sharing an emotional poem on her Instagram handle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

The actress-singer, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now

Akshara's latest release Maa Tujhe Salaam has got the biggest opening. The film stars Power Star Pawan Singh in the lead role and Madhu Sharma.

She is now looking forward to her films Sujangarh and Raja Rajkumar with singer-turned-actor Ritesh Pandey.

