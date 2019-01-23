Akshara Singh-Pravesh Lal's latest TikTok video is too cute for words—Watch

New Delhi: The latest fad on social media right now is the TikTok video. Common man, celebrities—almost everyone has made or is thinking of sharing a hilarious video using the app. Well, popular Bhojpuri stars Akshara Singh and Pravesh Lal too tried their hands on it.

Akshara is quite a pro in using TikTok and her latest duet with Pravesh is too cute for words. She shared it on Instagram with a caption: “Hehehe Thankyou for making this cute duet mera dost @pravesh_lal #fun #what #a #timing #tiktok #happiness #friends #positivevibes #positivityaround #spreadthelove”

Akshara Singh started off her career with TV serials before venturing into Bhojpuri films. She has starred in almost 50 movies as of now. Her on-screen pairing with superstar Pawan Singh is loved by the audiences. They will be seen in 'Mental Raja' together.

Akshara's singing talent has been appreciated by the audiences. She released several 'Kanwar' and 'Navratri' bhajans last year around the festivals.

A few days back, first look poster of her upcoming film 'Love Marriage' starring Amrish Singh was also unveiled. Vishnu Shankar Belu has directed the venture and Om Deep Cinema Vision has presented it. The movie is touted to be female-centric and will present great chemistry between the lead pair of Akshara and Amrish.