Akshara Singh's OOTD will give you rainbow vibes - See pics

New Delhi: Bhojpuri movie industry's one of the most beautiful actresses, Akshara Singh is an avid social media user. She took to Instagram recently and shared her pictures looking ravishing in her fashionable attire.

Akshara posted See the rainbow. #happiness #grace #blessed #amazing #feel #simplegirl #simplicity #likeforlike #tweegram #summer #nofilter #ootd #instafood #fun #loveyouall #happiness #blessed #spreadthelove

The actress donned a striped co-ords looking beautiful. Her OOTD (outfit of the day) complements her look.

On the work front, Akshara will be seen in 'Ye Kahani Hai Laila Majnu Ki' with Pradeep Pandey Chintu and Vishnu Shankar Belu's 'Love Marriage'. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Amrish Singh in the latter.

Akshara and Pradeep Pandey Chintu will be reuniting on the big screens after a hiatus of 7 long years.

Besides acting, Akshara is quite popular for her singing abilities. She has recorded several singles and festival specific songs.