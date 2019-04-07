हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Luliya Lamhar Bhatar Leke Ka Karbe

Badrinath: Luliya Lamhar Bhatar Leke Ka Karbe song from Sanjeev Mishra starrer out-Watch

Filmmaker Dhiru Yadav's 'Badrinath' is one of the most-awaited films in the Bhojpuri film world

Badrinath: Luliya Lamhar Bhatar Leke Ka Karbe song from Sanjeev Mishra starrer out-Watch
Image Credits: YouTube Grab

Made under the banner of Mr. Maruti Entertainment Present, filmmaker Dhiru Yadav's 'Badrinath' is one of the most-awaited films in the Bhojpuri film world. It has been produced by Subhash Rai and Jugal Maheshwari.

Actor Sanjeev Mishra's fans often call him 'powerstar' because the young actor's films are full of action and dangerous stunts. While talking to BFilms digital media, Sanjeev revealed that the trailer of his film 'Badrinath' has been much loved by the audience and that the film's video song 'Luliya Lamhar Bhatar Leke Ka Karbe' has been unveiled on YouTube and viewers are showering it with love.

The actor further said that Chandni Singh has performed with him in the song and that the film 'Badrinath' will release soon. "Since I want the audience to go and watch the film in theatres, I won't be able to talk about the story of the film. I apologize to the audiences for this but watching a film is best enjoyed in Cinema halls".

The film stars Sanjeev Mishra aka Powerstar, Priyanka (Gargi) Pandit, Anjana Singh, Seetu Singh, Sanjay Pandey, Chandni Singh, Anoop Arora, Mahesh Acharya, Mehnaz etc. in pivotal roles.

Tags:
Luliya Lamhar Bhatar Leke Ka KarbeLuliya Lamhar Bhatar Leke Ka Karbe songSanjeev MishraPowerstar Sanjeev MishraPriyanka Pandit
Next
Story

Monalisa gives major 'Sunday Vibes' in this pic!

Must Watch

PT4M16S

PM Modi in Cooch Behar: The more you chant Modi, Modi, didi is not getting sleep