kajal raghwani

Bhojpuri bombshell Kajal Raghwani wore her mom's saree at 20 and her desi avatar is impressive!

Kajal Raghwani shared a picture wearing her mother's yellow saree and looking simply stunning in her desi look. 

Bhojpuri bombshell Kajal Raghwani wore her mom&#039;s saree at 20 and her desi avatar is impressive!

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani is quite popular on social media platforms. She is an avid user of Instagram and keeps sharing pictures/videos regularly with her fans. Recently, she dropped a throwback picture of hers when she was all of 20. 

Kajal shared a picture wearing her mother's yellow saree and looking simply stunning in her desi look. She wrote: when I was 20 n Maa ki saree 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

when I was 20 n Maa ki saree 

A post shared by Kajal Raghwani Save Animals (@kajalraghwani) on

She has a massive fan following amongst the Bhojpuri movie buffs. She has worked with almost all the A-listers in the industry. She is also a fitness freak and works out regularly to maintain her hour-glass figure. 

She started off in Bhojpuri cinema in 2013 with a film titled 'Rihai', followed by Pratigya 2, Devra Bhail Deewana with Khesari Lal Yadav in 2014. Her on-screen pairing with the superstar is adored by the audiences.

She went on to star in blockbuster movies such as Patna Se Pakistan, Hukumat, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Naagdev, Balam Ji Love You to name a few. Kajal has a packed calendar for 2019 and has movies such as Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Coolie No. 1, Teri Meharbaniyan and Herapheri to name a few.

She received the Bhojpuri Best Actress People’s Choice Award in 2016 at the International Bhojpuri Film Awards(IBFA) held in Dubai.

 

kajal raghwani
