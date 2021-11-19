हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sasura Bada Satawela

Sasura Bada Satawela's trailer OUT, Pradeep Pandey Chintu, Kajal Raghwani's chemistry is off the charts - Watch

The Bhojpuri film 'Sasura Bada Satawela' will feature actors Anjana Singh and Amit Shukla as special appearances.

Sasura Bada Satawela&#039;s trailer OUT, Pradeep Pandey Chintu, Kajal Raghwani&#039;s chemistry is off the charts - Watch
Pic courtesy: YouTube

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actor Pradeep Pandey Chintu’s upcoming film Sasura Bada Satawela’s trailer released on Friday (November 19) on YouTube and is already winning hearts among fans with over 140,000 views. In the 4-minute-long trailer, the sizzling chemistry of Pradeep Pandey Chintu and leading lady Kajal Raghwani is hard to miss.

Along with that, their fun ‘nokjhok’ will keep you hooked till the end.

Watch the trailer here:

 

