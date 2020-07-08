Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh and Manmohan Mishra's 'Mar Kar Bhi...Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' trailer is full of action, romance and drama - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh and actor Pramod Premi's upcoming actioner 'Mark Kar Bhi...Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' trailer has released. It is high on action, drama and romance and Bhojuri movie buffs will definitely like it.

Watch it here:

The movie stars Manmohan Mishra, Anjana Singh, Poonam Dubey, Payas Pandit, Sanjay Pandey, Pramod Premi and Ajay Khan among others. It has been made under the banner of J. R. Films Combines.

Veeru Thakur is the writer and Govind Dubey is the editor. In fact, Anjana posted the movie poster on social media.

Anjana Singh is also known as the lady Rajinikanth of Bhojpuri movie industry. She has worked with all the A-listers in her long movie career.