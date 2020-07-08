हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anjana Singh

Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh and Manmohan Mishra's 'Mar Kar Bhi...Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' trailer is full of action, romance and drama - Watch

Anjana Singh is also known as the lady Rajinikanth of Bhojpuri movie industry. 

Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh and Manmohan Mishra&#039;s &#039;Mar Kar Bhi...Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai&#039; trailer is full of action, romance and drama - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh and actor Pramod Premi's upcoming actioner 'Mark Kar Bhi...Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' trailer has released. It is high on action, drama and romance and Bhojuri movie buffs will definitely like it. 

Watch it here:

The movie stars Manmohan Mishra, Anjana Singh, Poonam Dubey, Payas Pandit, Sanjay Pandey, Pramod Premi and Ajay Khan among others. It has been made under the banner of J. R. Films Combines.

Veeru Thakur is the writer and Govind Dubey is the editor. In fact, Anjana posted the movie poster on social media.

Anjana Singh is also known as the lady Rajinikanth of Bhojpuri movie industry. She has worked with all the A-listers in her long movie career. 

 

Tags:
Anjana SinghManmohan MishraMar Kar Bhi Tiger Abhi Zinda Haibhojpuri videosbhojpuri movieTiger Abhi Zinda Hai trailer
Next
Story

Pawan Singh-Rani Chatterjee's new Bhojpuri song 'Sari Pa Ke Photo' goes viral!- Watch
  • 7,42,417Confirmed
  • 20,642Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M46S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, July 08, 2020