Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri queen Akshara Singh's blockbuster song 'Call Karen Kya' enters 100 million club - Watch

The song is titled 'Call Karen Kya' and it was released in February 2020. So far, it has got 101,832,562 views. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@singhakshara

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh has time and again proved her acting skills but did you know she is also a singer? Yes, she has a soulful voice and has provided playback in many of her film songs and albums. Recently, one of her blockbuster tracks entered the 100 million club and Akshara has all the reasons to be happy. After all, 100 million club is huge! 

Watch 'Call Karen Kya' here:

Recently, Akshara delighted her fans with two songs that have also achieved a blockbuster status. The first track she released was 'Mera Babu Kyu Mujhse Naraz Hai' and the other was titled 'Idhar Aane Ka Nahi'. Both the songs garnered several views. 

Akshara is also social media sensation. She enjoys a fan-following of over 1 million users on Instagram.

