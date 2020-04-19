Bhojpuri queen Kajal Raghwani’s gorgeous pics in sari go crazy viral – Check them out!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri star Kajal Raghwani is a social media sensation and over the years, her posts have already proven it. Now, at a time when there the only way to reach out to the audience are these social media platforms, Kajal is making the most of it. She keeps her one million fans updated with her whereabouts through her posts and we must say all are interesting ones.

Recently, she broke the internet with her looks in a sari and her fans couldn’t be more elated. In some of the pictures, Kajal is all decked up in a Maharashtrian look while in the other, she simply draped a sari.

“Maharashtra cha look. I just love to wear Nath, my all-time favourite nose pin,” she captioned one of her posts. The pictures feature her with her pet dog and along with the posts, she also sent out a message against animal cruelty.

Take a look:

Kajal, you look gorgeous!

Kajal is one of the top actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry. She has worked with several A-listers. Just recently, her new song titled 'Jaan Bandh Ke Aajaiha Odhaniya' with Khesari Lal Yadav rocked YouTube.