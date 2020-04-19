हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
kajal raghwani

Bhojpuri queen Kajal Raghwani’s gorgeous pics in sari go crazy viral – Check them out!

In some of the pictures, Kajal is all decked up in a Maharashtrian look while in the other, she simply draped a sari.

Bhojpuri queen Kajal Raghwani’s gorgeous pics in sari go crazy viral – Check them out!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kajalraghwani

New Delhi: Bhojpuri star Kajal Raghwani is a social media sensation and over the years, her posts have already proven it. Now, at a time when there the only way to reach out to the audience are these social media platforms, Kajal is making the most of it. She keeps her one million fans updated with her whereabouts through her posts and we must say all are interesting ones.

Recently, she broke the internet with her looks in a sari and her fans couldn’t be more elated. In some of the pictures, Kajal is all decked up in a Maharashtrian look while in the other, she simply draped a sari.

“Maharashtra cha look. I just love to wear Nath, my all-time favourite nose pin,” she captioned one of her posts. The pictures feature her with her pet dog and along with the posts, she also sent out a message against animal cruelty.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#maharashtra cha look # good morning # I just love to wear Nath  my all time favourite nose pin #

A post shared by Kajal RaghwaniSave Animals (@kajalraghwani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

# #my honey  life love soul everything # love animals save animals #

A post shared by Kajal RaghwaniSave Animals (@kajalraghwani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#

A post shared by Kajal RaghwaniSave Animals (@kajalraghwani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#

A post shared by Kajal RaghwaniSave Animals (@kajalraghwani) on

Kajal, you look gorgeous!

Kajal is one of the top actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry. She has worked with several A-listers. Just recently, her new song titled 'Jaan Bandh Ke Aajaiha Odhaniya' with Khesari Lal Yadav rocked YouTube.

Tags:
kajal raghwanikajal raghwani picskajal raghwani instagram picskajal raghwani pics in sari
Next
Story

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa’s ‘Sunday vibes’ light up Instagram and how!
Corona Meter
  • 15712Confirmed
  • 2231Discharged
  • 507Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M56S

Answers to your every question on Tablighi Jamaat, after all where is Maulana Saad?